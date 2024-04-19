Update On AEW Star Jack Perry's Future In NJPW

AEW's Jack Perry has recently established himself as a regular fixture for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. In his three-month run with NJPW, Perry adopted a new persona — specifically based on that of a "scapegoat" – while also finding new allies in the House of Torture faction. Perry's latest NJPW appearance occurred at the Windy City Riot event on April 12, where he suffered a notable loss to Shota Umino. On the heels of this defeat, a new report has provided an update on Perry's future in NJPW.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the 2024 Windy City Riot event marked Perry's last match for NJPW, as he is now expected to "imminently" return to All Elite Wrestling. Though there is no word on when exactly Perry will resurface on AEW programming, it is worth noting that this report comes two days before the company's Dynasty pay-per-view, which will emanate from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

Perry's last AEW appearance took form in an FTW Championship match against HOOK on the pre-show of AEW All In London at Wembley Stadium. After losing the FTW Championship to HOOK on-screen, Perry famously came face-to-face with another colleague backstage — CM Punk. This physical and verbal altercation ultimately led to Perry being suspended indefinitely while Punk was terminated from his AEW contract after AEW President Tony Khan felt that his safety was in danger that day. Perry previously claimed that AEW had plans for him to return to television in December 2023, but due to Punk's surprise reemergence at WWE's Survivor Series event, those plans were scrapped.

