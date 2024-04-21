Video: Injured WWE Star Charlotte Flair Shares Performance Center Training Footage

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has been absent from the ring throughout 2024 due to a serious knee injury, but judging by some recent footage of her training, a return might not be too far away.

Flair tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a match with Asuka on the December 8, 2023 edition of "WWE Smackdown," with reports coming out in the days following the show that she would be out of action for approximately nine months. At the time of writing, just over four months have passed since Flair sustained her injury, but she has got her eyes locked on a return to the ring as some recent footage of her training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida has surfaced.

The former WWE Women's Champion has gone on record in 2024 to say that her recovery is going so well that she is currently ahead of schedule, even though there is no timetable on when she will return. Judging by her current timetable, a potential return in September 2024 would be likely as that would mark nine months since her injury happened. However, with both Summerslam and Bash in Berlin taking place in August 2024, Flair might be targeting one of those two big Premium Live Events as the potential place for her comeback.

Flair has already had an eventful 2024 in WWE behind the scenes as her husband, former AEW star Andrade El Idolo, made his return to the company at the 2024 Royal Rumble event, with Flair being backstage for the event to witness her husband make his big return to the company after nearly three years away.

