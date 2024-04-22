Photo: AEW's Wardlow Shows Pic From Car Accident That Left Him 'Banged Up'

The last month hasn't been the easiest for AEW's Wardlow. The Undisputed Kingdom member first came up short challenging Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship back at "AEW Dynamite: Big Business," leading to him getting on the bad side of stable leader Adam Cole. All of that paled in comparison, however, to an incident this past weekend that could've left Wardlow with a serious injury.

Taking to X last night, Wardlow posted a photo of his wrecked car resting alongside a guardrail he had hit. Claiming that the devil had been "doing everything to stop me lately," Wardlow revealed that he was banged up from the accident but alive. He thanked everyone who had reached out to him for support, which included co-worker and former Pinnacle stablemate Dax Harwood.

The devils been doing everything to stop me lately... still hasn't learned he can't. Banged up but I'm alive 🙏🏽 thank you to those that have reached out. Appreciate you all pic.twitter.com/LptI7VFPX3 — Wardlow (@RealWardlow) April 22, 2024

Love you, boy. — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) April 22, 2024

Even with the accident, Wardlow was front and center at AEW Dynasty last night, making his presence felt during stablemate Roderick Strong's AEW International Championship defense against Kyle O'Reilly. Though Wardlow was stopped from interfering in the match by referee Rick Knox, he was able to provide enough distraction to keep Strong in the match, allowing him to retain his championship by pinning O'Reilly with the End of Heartache moments later.

Despite Wardlow's role in Strong's victory, he still may be in the doghouse with Cole, who appeared following the match and walked to the ring, the first time Cole had been seen walking without assistance since injuring his ankle last September. As Strong celebrated with Wardlow, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven, Cole could be seen glaring at Wardlow, indicating he still hadn't forgiven the latter for his loss to Joe last month.