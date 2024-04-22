TNA X-Division Champ Mustafa Ali Comments On Whether He Would Return To WWE

Since hitting the open market following his release from WWE last year, Mustafa Ali has enjoyed plenty of success. Not only has Ali held the TNA X-Division Championship for almost two months after defeating Chris Sabin at No Surrender, but he's also made his mark with New Japan, defeating former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi at Windy City Riot on April 12.

Advertisement

It's that success that has some, including "Busted Open Radio" host Dave LaGreca, wondering if Ali would thrive in WWE's new creative environment. When asked by LaGreca if he would consider returning to WWE during Friday's episode of "Busted Open," Ali wasn't dismissive, while also noting his happiness with his current independent run.

"One of the Grizzled Young Vets was recently on Shane "Swerve" Strickland's podcast, and I think everyone thinks that...when you leave WWE, it's this," Ali said. "It's not. I saw what his words were, and he goes 'Their stock was going up, while my personal stock was going down.' It just becomes a business decision at this point. Like 'Okay, I'm going to pull my investment out, and go invest elsewhere.' At the end of the day, it's just business. Whatever makes the most sense to me to acquire additional campaign funds, to create a reach, I'm all for it.

Advertisement

"I'm all about strategic alliances, and right now I have alliances with New Japan Pro Wrestling, I have alliances with TNA Wrestling, and a couple more announcements to come really soon. But again, I'm open to all. I'm very happy as an independent party, as someone who is driving more and more citizens to join the wonderful world of professional wrestling. I wish WWE well, I know they wish me well, and we'll see what kind of strategic alliance happens in the future."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription