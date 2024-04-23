Matt Hardy Offers Comfort To Recently Released WWE Talent

Earlier today, an emotional Cameron Grimes – real name Trevor Caddell – revealed that he had been released from WWE after a five-year tenure. In the wake of this news, Grimes' former WWE and TNA Wrestling colleague Matt Hardy has now offered up some support, pointing out that this departure will subsequently provide an opportunity for personal and professional growth.

"Trevor, I love your passion & your raw emotion," Hardy wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "I've been in your life & known you since you were literally born. I am IMMENSELY proud of you. So is your father. The first release from your dream hits hard, but it ushers in a period of personal growth & mandatory change. It's also a great time to show the world exactly who you are. You're one of the most gifted pro wrestlers I've ever seen. It's in your blood, in your soul. I see nothing but great things coming to you in your future."

As Hardy's post indicated, his history with Grimes extends back three decades, as Matt and Jeff Hardy were once neighbors to Grimes and his father, Tracy Caddell, in Cameron, North Carolina. The Hardy Boys, alongside Shannon Moore, also spent some of their early training days in a ring that Caddell set up in his backyard. Though Grimes was still a toddler at this time, he too became involved in the in-ring action sometimes, notably helping Moore practice lucha spots.

News of Grimes' exit from WWE comes on the heels of six other talent releases, including Jinder Mahal, Xia Li, and Indus Sher's Veer and Sanga. Prior to joining WWE in 2019, Grimes spent over three years under the banner of TNA Wrestling, competing against the likes of DJ Z (now known as WWE's Joaquin Wilde), Eddie Edwards, and the aforementioned Matt Hardy.