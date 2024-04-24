WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Gives It Up For Two Women's Division Stars

Coming out of WrestleMania 40, the "WWE Raw" women's division continued its run under the leadership of WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. Meanwhile, the "WWE SmackDown" women's division boasted a new face, as Bayley defeated IYO SKY to claim the WWE Women's Championship. On a recent episode of "Six Feet Under Podcast," WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker shared praise for both titleholders.

"I'm so proud of her because she kind of got stuck in a slot for a while," The Undertaker said of Bayley, whose WrestleMania win marked her first title reign in nearly four years. "And a lot of times when that happens, sometimes people kind of give up and they kind of just end up and be content at that mid-card range. So I was happy. I was really happy for Bayley to get her flowers there and show there's a lot of gas left in the tank there."

On the topic of Rhea Ripley, The Undertaker made reference to her dramatic transformation into "The Eradicator" after initially joining WWE as a polite, stereotypical blonde superstar. "She's really coming into her own," Undertaker said. "She's obviously had a nice year, but I think she's only scratched the surface of how good she's going to be."

Unfortunately for Ripley, her journey in WWE has recently been hit with a notable setback. Nine days after retaining her WWE Women's World Championship on WWE's grandest stage, Ripley revealed that she sustained an injury from a backstage attack at the hands of Liv Morgan. As a result, Ripley was then forced to vacate her title. "The Man" Becky Lynch later capitalized on this development when she outlasted 13 other women to become the new WWE Women's World Champion on "Raw" this week.

