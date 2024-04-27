Grayson Waller Compares His Record To WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker

Grayson Waller walked into his first WrestleMania in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and walked out one-half of the new WWE Tag Team Champions alongside partner Austin Theory, and he now claims that people are calling his victory the start of "The Streak 2.0."

On an episode of "The Bump," Waller was not shy about his accomplishment at WrestleMania 40 and made a bold claim, comparing his win to The Undertaker's 21-0 streak before "The Phenom" was defeated by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 in 2014.

"Question. Has The Undertaker lost at WrestleMania?" he asked the hosts. "Has Grayson Waller lost at WrestleMania? No. Which means, I'm better than The Undertaker. I think I'm the greatest WrestleMania competitor. Has Shawn Michaels lost at WrestleMania? I haven't lost at WrestleMania. Dude, I think I'm the greatest WrestleMania competitor of all time, 1-0, championship."

Waller and Theory began teaming together, calling themselves A-Town Down Under, starting in 2023. They won their first match as a team in September of that year, defeating Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland, on an episode of "SmackDown." They went on to challenge then-Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso but to no avail.

The duo qualified for the six-pack ladder match, which was to be held at WrestleMania 40, by defeating The Street Profits in the final. At the "Show of Shows," Waller climbed the ladder and retrieved the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships, which were later renamed. Waller and Theory were presented with new belts, the WWE Tag Team Championships, by WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque on April 19.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's "The Bump" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.