WWE Tag Champs A-Town Down Under Pay Backhanded Compliment To Awesome Truth

A-Town Down Under, the WWE Tag Team Champions, praised their counterparts on "WWE Raw," Awesome Truth, by paying them a backhanded compliment over their titles.

On last week's "The Bump," Austin Theory and Grayson Waller discussed their tag team title win at WrestleMania 40, calling themselves the greatest tag team, while also uncharacteristically complimenting another team.

Advertisement

"Hands down," Waller replied when asked if they are the greatest tag team to ever compete in a ladder match. Theory added that they're the greatest tag team in "any kind of match."

The duo then talked about the other team that won the tag team titles in the six-pack tag team ladder match at WrestleMania 40, Awesome Truth, calling them second best in the match. But, the new WWE Tag Team Champions had some praise for The Miz and R-Truth, specifically the new World Tag Team titles that Triple H introduced on the red brand.

"I'd say that second place never looked so good," Theory said, with his partner concurring with his opinion. "Congrats, those are the best second place titles we've ever seen," Waller added. "I do like ... it gives a bit of an old school vibe, to going back to some of the belts from the past. I like the classic look, I really like those championships. I wouldn't want to have them 'cause I wouldn't want to be second, but good for Truth and Miz, I'm sure they're really happy being second."

Advertisement

A few days after their appearance on "The Bump," A-Town Down Under were presented their own new titles by Triple H, with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships now rebranded as the WWE Tag Team Championship. The duo learnt on last week's "WWE SmackDown" that they will defend their new-look titles against The Street Profits after Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford won a fatal four way tag team match.