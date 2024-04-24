Sheamus Responds To Drew McIntyre's WWE Raw Insult In The Best Way Possible

Following his very personal promo battle with his friend and WWE star Drew McIntyre on this past week's "WWE Raw," Sheamus has made light of McIntyre's mocking him on the show about his physique.

Sheamus, who returned to WWE television on the April 15 edition of "Raw" after a long hiatus due to injury, was mocked by some on social media for being a little heavier than before. McIntyre used that in his promo on "Raw," where he poked fun at the Irish star by stating that Sheamus no longer has "banger after banger," but consumes "burger after burger." Sheamus, on X, used that jibe to make a joke at his own expense, by revealing that he will call himself "Burger King" after he wins the King of the Ring match next month.

"When i win KOTR for a 2nd time, i want to be called..."

When i win KOTR for a 2nd time, i want to be called... pic.twitter.com/8MmNTl47vp — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) April 23, 2024

Sheamus and McIntyre traded barbs at each other on "Raw," with the former claiming that the latter took his eyes off the ball at WrestleMania 40 when he goaded CM Punk. The Irishman also called McIntyre stupid and asked his friend to not blame others for his failures. McIntyre watched from ringside as Sheamus got a win over Shinsuke Nakamura, who now has two back-to-back wins on the red brand since his return from injury.

So far, Gunther and last year's men's King of the Ring winner, Xavier Woods, have confirmed their participation in the King of the Ring match, while McIntyre also declared that he has his eyes set on the tournament. Sheamus, it seems, will also be involved in the tournament, which will culminate at next month's King and Queen of the Ring show in Saudi Arabia on May 25.

