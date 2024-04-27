AEW's Jeff Jarrett Thinks This WWE Star Was The First To Travel With A Video Game Console

When AEW's Jeff Jarrett first became involved in pro wrestling back in the mid-1980s, wrestlers would spend their downtime backstage doing an assortment of things, from reading to playing cards. Jarrett has seen since those activities be replaced by video games, which have become such a popular staple of the pro wrestling locker room that content such as Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" and AEW's video game podcast with Adam Cole and Evil Uno have become commonplace in the business.

On the latest episode of "My World with Jeff Jarrett," Jarrett spoke about the rise of video games within wrestling locker rooms over the last two decades. In particular, he credited his former TNA rival, video game lover, and current number-one contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, AJ Styles, as being the one who first showed him how strong a presence video games would become in wrestling.

"I believe he was the first one that I saw bring the console, the actual deal [on the road]," Jarrett said. "Which I thought was 'Okay man, that's pretty damn cool,' in the fact that it's mobile. And I always thought, in my mind, 'Okay, they're exchanging a deck of cards or a cribbage table. Whatever.' It was an even trade...or progression [from that]. It's the evolution of 'They're going to play games in the dressing room.' I always thought too...I'm a huge believer in the team-building aspect of the dressing room. Whether it's cards or video games, getting together and getting to know one another. To me, it's a healthy environment, because it breeds competition. Good, healthy competition."

