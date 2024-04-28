WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg Opens Up About Most Memorable Match Of His Career

Over the course of his wrestling career, Bill Goldberg participated in roughly 380 matches. During a recent appearance on radio station 93.7 The Ticket, the former WWE star was asked if he could single out any one of them as the most memorable throughout his run.

"All-encompassing? It'd have to be [Hulk] Hogan," Goldberg said. "At the end of the night, when we went off the air, the [NFL's Atlanta] Falcons came and saved me."

Goldberg faced Hogan in singles action just once — during an episode of "WCW Monday NITRO" taped on July 6, 1998. The undefeated Goldberg captured the WCW World Heavyweight Championship that night, while also hanging onto the WCW United States Championship, which he had defended against Hogan's NWO ally Scott Hall earlier in the show.

The presence of professional football players to close out the night, from the team that Goldberg once played for no less, helped elevate an already-special match into something the performer would never forget. Goldberg recalled his days of struggling to avoid getting cut from the Falcons, putting in as much effort as possible, which made it all the more special when the players later did him the honor of participating in the angle.

"Hands down, that was the best night of my wrestling career," Goldberg continued. "And it had nothing to do with the belt."

After Goldberg's NFL career concluded in 1995, the future WCW star rehabbed an injury before beginning his wrestling training. He debuted with WCW in late 1997, going on a lengthy undefeated streak that would become the hallmark of his career. After WCW was bought out, Goldberg had a stint in All Japan Pro Wrestling before joining WWE in 2003. He's now had several runs in WWE, with his latest ending in 2022.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 93.7 The Ticket with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.