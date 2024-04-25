AEW Champ Swerve Strickland Gets Candid About Bryan Danielson, Potentially Facing Him

Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland are two of the performers at the top of the hierarchy in AEW. Danielson, currently in his last year as a full-time professional wrestler, is coming off a loss to Will Ospreay while Swerve Strickland just captured the AEW World Championship by defeating Samoa Joe. Danielson has pledged to continue wrestling beyond 2024, but his schedule will be greatly reduced after this year, possibly making it the last opportunity for Danielson to get a run with the AEW World Championship.

During an interview with "Going Ringside" on News4JAX, Strickland addressed the potential of a match against the former WWE Champion. While the pressure of such a match would be incredibly high, Strickland seemed excited at the prospect.

"Best of our era," Strickland said of Danielson. "Hopefully he's doing okay, first of all. When the time is right for him to come back, hopefully — I have a score to settle with him, because we faced off on 'Dynamite' and I lost in that match. He owes me."

Strickland then confirmed that he is ready to face any challenger that steps up for a shot at the AEW World Championship. That includes Danielson's Blackpool Combat Club ally Claudio Castagnoli as well as Strickland's rivals Darby Allin and "Hangman" Adam Page.

Though Danielson is reportedly just fine, Sunday's inaugural AEW Dynasty pay-per-view saw the 42-year-old put through the ringer in a match against Will Ospreay, with Danielson heavily selling injuries from the bout. Based on Strickland's comment on the performer, Danielson will likely be taking a short time off before returning to AEW. It remains to be seen if Danielson will enter the world title picture before taking a step back from wrestling later this year.

