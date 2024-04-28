AEW's Thunder Rosa Says She Wants This Former Wrestler To Come Out Of Retirement

Former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa has a dream opponent in the company, but that person is not currently holding gold or even an active member of the roster.

Ahead of her AEW Dynasty match for the championship against "Timeless" Toni Storm, Rosa spoke on the "Gabby AF" podcast about who she wants to face in the ring before she retires. "La Mera Mera" said she wants to wrestle Sarah Stock, who is a coach and producer in AEW. Stock is a 13-year in-ring veteran best known for her time as "Sarita" in Impact Wrestling, and as one of the most popular women's wrestlers in Mexico during her time with CMLL. Rosa said she wants Stock to come out of retirement to have a match with her, stating how anything can happen in professional wrestling.

"She's like the person that influenced me to become a professional wrestler when I first made the decision," Rosa said. "She has a lot of similarities [to] me. She's uber talented and when she used to wrestle, some of the stuff she was able to do was incredible. She's an incredible talent. She was very underrated and I would love to get in the ring one time with her and have a match. I know she would whoop my ass. Put me into a f****** pretzel. She's great."

Stock won the Knockouts Tag Team Championships twice as Sarita, alongside Taylor Wilde and Rosita, now known as Zelina Vega, and worked as Dark Angel in CMLL from 2005 to 2015 as well. Stock retired from the ring in 2015 but worked for Robles Promotions in Mexico briefly in 2022. She previously had a stint in WWE as a developmental trainer at the WWE Performance Center from 2015 to 2020, and later joined AEW in March 2023 after being released from her role as a producer in WWE back in 2020.

