WWE Stars Erik And Valhalla Announce They Are Expecting Their Second Child

Those with keen eyes may have noticed Valhalla, real name Sarah Rowe, was absent from the 2024 WWE Draft pool, despite presumably being an active member of the roster. One look at Rowe's social media, however, confirms that she is absent from the draft on account of preparing for her second child.

Rowe broke the news by posting two pictures of her first son, Raymond Cash Rowe, proudly wearing a muddy shirt with "big brother" printed in white. In her caption, Rowe announced that their family was expecting a "new Rowe boy" in November 2024, and were "so unbelievably happy" to welcome him. As of writing, any more information about Rowe's second son, including a name, is unknown.

Rowe and Raymond Rowe Sr., known on WWE programming as Erik of The Viking Raiders, welcomed Raymond Cash Rowe in February 2021. Rowe has truly leaned into the family lifestyle, and has been publishing a children's book series when she is not in the ring as Valhalla. Rowe Sr. has been entirely absent from WWE since undergoing fusion neck surgery in September 2023. Given the one-year timeframe for fusion neck surgery recovery and the stresses of a newborn, there is currently no confirmed timeline for either of their returns to WWE programming. Congratulations to the Rowe family!

