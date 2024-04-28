Why Eric Bischoff Thinks Mercedes Mone Is Lowering Her Stock In AEW

Mercedes Mone signed with AEW earlier this year and debuted to a thunderous reception on "AEW Dynamite: Big Business." The former WWE star has yet to make her in-ring debut, but she has been part of some promo segments on AEW television. However, Eric Bischoff believes that "The CEO's" mic work is negatively impacting her stock value in the promotion, and he took issue with her promo on the April 24 edition of "Dynamite" while speaking on "83 Weeks."

"I don't dislike Mercedes. She's a phenomenal wrestler, she's a phenomenal performer in the ring. She's had an incredible run. She's hugely successful and I respect the hell out of her for what she's accomplished. That doesn't mean she's capable of holding a mic for more than 30 seconds."

Bischoff added that she wasn't capable of lengthy promos during her WWE run as Sasha Banks, either. However, he believes that WWE officials knew how to work around her weaknesses, while AEW's team hands her a mic and lets her speak on live television for around four minutes. If this continues, the former WCW boss anticipates Mone losing some of her star power.

"Every time she opens her mouth, her stock value decreases by about 10%. She'd be much better off never to say anything. Just smile and do a little f**king dance and come out with funny hair. Do all that s**t. That got her over."

Mone will challenge Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship at AEW Double or Nothing. Unless she's booked to compete on AEW television beforehand, it will mark her first match in over a year, as she was on the shelf after suffering a career-threatening injury against Nightingale at NJPW Resurgence.