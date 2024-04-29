Judgment Day Match Set For 4/29 WWE Raw

The April 29 edition of "WWE Raw" is set to be a huge night for various reasons. Not only will fans be gearing themselves for WWE Backlash Premium on May 4, but they will also get to see the second half of the 2024 WWE Draft, with the first half having taken place on the April 26 edition of "WWE SmackDown."

Three of the men who have already learned where their homes will be in WWE for the foreseeable future are Jey Uso, Ricochet, and Andrade. Uso and Ricochet were chosen to stay on "Raw," while Andrade will make his way to "SmackDown." With that in mind, they will all feature in a huge six-man tag team match this week on "Raw" as they take on Judgment Day.

While WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest knows that he will be staying on "WWE Raw" due to champions being locked to their pre-draft brands, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh are all a part of the draft pool for tonight's episode. However, regardless of which brand they end up on, they are set to be chosen as a stable rather than three individual wrestlers.

One person who won't be involved in the draft is Rhea Ripley, who has been left out of the draft pool after sustaining a shoulder injury after WrestleMania 40. Her future will be decided when she makes her eventual return, a fate that Mysterio doesn't have the luxury of as he is also suffering from an injury, but has been included in the draft pool despite not being able to compete. The group has been a staple of the "Raw" brand since its formation in 2022, but by the end of tonight, the landscape of Judgment Day could be entirely different.