Johnny Gargano Shares Heartwarming Story Following WWE SummerSlam 2024 Announcement

WWE and Logan Paul announced that this year's SummerSlam will take place in Cleveland, Ohio's Gund Arena. This is a big deal for Superstar Johnny Gargano, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to share why this year's event has a lot of sentimentality value to him.

Advertisement

According to Gargano, his first-ever wrestling show was 1996's SummerSlam pay-per-view, which he watched alongside his father at the Gund Arena. "Me and my Dad stood in line to meet Mr. Perfect and Sunny, and bought tickets at the on sale event for Summerslam 1996 at the Gund Arena. That was the very first wrestling show I went to and the show I decided I needed to do this. 28 years later. Summerslam is back HOME."

At the time of writing, no matches have been announced for SummerSlam, largely due to how far away the event is. As such, it's unclear what Gargano will be doing come August, though he might get to pair up with a friend. Gargano has been competing alongside Tommaso Ciampa after they reunited and reformed their "NXT" tag team, #DIY, on the main roster.

Advertisement

However, the tag team has struggled to re-attain its former glory having unsuccessfully challenged reigning World Tag Team Champions, The Awesome Truth (R-Truth and The Miz). In a backstage interview, Ciampa angrily walked off when #DIY were probed about their loss. Hopefully, their partnership will hold out past SummerSlam, or else Gargano might have to add the bad memory of clashing with his best friend to the Gund Arena. Meanwhile, WWE has announced the details regarding tickets for this year's SummerSlam ahead of the pre-sale.