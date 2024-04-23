Video: Tommaso Ciampa Angrily Walks Out Of Interview Following DIY Loss On WWE Raw

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano have been reunited as #DIY for about six months now, but the previously successful team doesn't have much to show for it in terms of major wins, with a series of important losses under their belt. Last night on "WWE Raw," their latest disappointment came at the hands of the Awesome Truth with the World Tag Team Championship on the line. In an online exclusive interview following the show, Ciampa expressed his displeasure by walking out, leaving Gargano to finish the segment alone by apologizing for his partner.

Advertisement

After losing to R-Truth and The Miz on "Raw," Gargano shook hands with both men while Ciampa declined, walking to the back on his own. This discontent is far from new for the tag team, with Ciampa and Gargano having broken up and feuded in the past. However, they're not too far into their current run as a team, making it premature for a break-up unless plans have shifted significantly behind the scenes.

Gargano and Ciampa haven't been entirely without victories, including a win against The Creed Brothers and The New Day to become number-one contenders on the April 15 episode of "Raw." However, expectations have been high for the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, and #DIY has yet to secure a title or even a standard tag team match on a premium live event.

Advertisement

The annual WWE draft is set to begin later this week. In addition to acting as a refresh for the roster, the draft is often a time for WWE's onscreen characters to find a fresh start. With Ciampa's frustrations boiling over on TV, #DIY finds itself at a turning point, and the duo may find the draft as an opportunity for a new beginning.