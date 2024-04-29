Swerve Strickland Discusses Build To Samoa Joe Match At AEW Dynasty

Swerve Strickland recently made an appearance on the "Social Suplex Podcast Network" to speak about his victory over Samoa Joe to win the AEW World Championship at "AEW Dynasty", while also providing insight into the build between both wrestlers leading up to the pay-per-view, giving credit to the former AEW World Champion, and explaining how dominant he was throughout his run.

"Honestly that whole month was not long to get between me and Joe from Revolution all the way to Dynasty, we didn't have much time to make it as personal," Swerve said. "It literally had to be about the championship." Swerve felt the two couldn't rehash the beats he'd just used in his feud with Hangman Page.

"I credit Joe for like just being a force ever since getting the title back in December, he's been an absolute force and I wanted to make him feel like a titan," Strickland continued. "I'm really proud of those four weeks, I'm really proud of like being able to work with Joe and learn a lot just by that little bit of time we had."

On this week's upcoming edition of "AEW Dynamite", Strickland's "AEW Double or Nothing" opponent will be revealed in addition to the TBS title match between Mercedes Mone and Willow Nightingale as well as an International title match between Will Osperay and Roderick Strong which have already been announced for the show.

