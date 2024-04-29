Nic Nemeth Discusses The Tony Khan Angle From AEW Dynamite

The show closing segment on "AEW Dynamite" last week, saw AEW President Tony Khan receive a piledriver from the Young Bucks. Khan then appeared on the NFL Network in a neck brace during the NFL draft to sell the effects of the piledriver and take a shot at competitor WWE. On a recent "Busted Open Radio," IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion and AAA Mega Champion Nic Nemeth said that the situation is generating great buzz for AEW.

"As a fan of when things are gimmicky or bad or slap you in the face, we shovel it into your mouth, I'm very disgusted with it most of the time, when you see that randomly happen," Nemeth explained. "This happening makes me smile so much ... any publicity is almost always good publicity especially for AEW but I live for it, I love it, I love when this happens ... when you live for it and you live to go this is my job and I take it home with me and I take it very seriously, I will protect it, I love that part."

Nemeth also complimented Jack Perry on returning to AEW, explaining how he has become a character that can generate raw emotion from a crowd and should have no issues getting a reaction going forward.

"It's one thing to be able to have someone just have an opinion of you but when you can get emotions, whether it's cheering or booing, when you are getting a reaction, a genuine reaction or like 'oh where's he going with this?'" Nemeth continued. "It doesn't matter, as long as the sound is there, you are doing your job as a professional wrestler."

Nemeth recently captured the vacant AAA Mega Championship at AAA TripleMania XXXII, defeating Alberto El Patron to win the title for the first time in his career.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.