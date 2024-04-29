Former WWE Stars Mace & Mansoor Discuss Soft Ground Wrestling Uganda Visit

One of the more heartwarming stories in wrestling so far in 2024 has been the emergence of Soft Ground Wrestling, the Uganda-based wrestling promotion where its talent has competed in a wrestling ring made up of mud, nylon ropes, and ring posts made of bamboo posts. The promotion has continued to gather a cult following, with wrestling stars such as Jordynne Grace, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega being counted as fans, and has even featured appearances from former WWE stars Mace and Mansoor, who debuted for SGW this past month.

Advertisement

Speaking with "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp last week, Mace and Mansoor revealed they decided to appear in SGW while they were touring the Middle East. Since working there, the duo have been inspired to help SGW grow, with Mansoor noting the disadvantages the promotion faces due to its talent's upbringing and their lack of funding.

"I mean, these kids are...they're shoot orphans," Mansoor said. "I thought this is what they called their superstars. No, a lot of them are actually orphans, and they don't have the means or resources to bring anybody over from anywhere.

"So we said 'We'll cover it. We'll come, and all we ask is that we do a video with your guys and we teach the orphans some things. And just make a good moment out of it.' We always kind of had the plan to do a stream. We're doing a stream on May 6, we call it the 'Achieve the Dream' stream to raise money and funds for Soft Ground Wrestling, so they can continue to do what they do."

Advertisement