Eric Bischoff Responds To AEW's Dax Harwood Accusing Him Of 'Stalkerish Behavior'

It has become patently obvious that there is no love lost between Eric Bischoff and AEW, with the promotion and its owner, Tony Khan, becoming a frequent target of Bischoff's criticisms over the past several years. Today, however, Bischoff has found himself at odds with someone in AEW other than Khan, after getting into a social media spat with FTR member Dax Harwood.

Shortly after Harwood's tweet about Bischoff, where he accused Bischoff, among other things, of "stalkerish behavior" even referencing the recent hit Netflix series "Baby Reindeer," a show about a man being stalked, Bischoff took to X to respond. The former WCW President didn't have anything to say regarding Harwood's accusations that "the other guys pay you well to bury AEW," but did call Harwood a "chunky little monkey," and called it weird that Harwood was studying his timeline.

Says the chunky little monkey that studies my timeline. That's weird. https://t.co/COe3TUEZAG — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) April 29, 2024

Bischoff hasn't stopped there, responding to many fans over the course of the day with even more insults directed toward the former two-time AEW World Tag Team Champion. For his part, Harwood hasn't yet responded to Bischoff's insults, instead spending his time promoting AEW's upcoming "Dynamite" tapings in Winnipeg, merchandise on ShopAEW.com, and responding to a tweet by former WWE star, and one-half of the tag team Subculture, Flash Morgan Webster.

Harwood does have more time to respond to critics like Bischoff at the moment, due to him being sidelined with a concussion. Harwood obtained the injury at AEW Dynasty a week ago, as he and partner Cash Wheeler came up short against The Young Bucks in a ladder match for the vacant AEW World Tag Team Champions, thanks to an assist from a returning Jack Perry.