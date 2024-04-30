Video: Shawn Michaels Sends NXT Talent Off After WWE Draft

The 2024 WWE Draft came to a close last night and, as usual, numerous performers were called up to the main roster from WWE NXT. In a video posted to his X account, Shawn Michaels bid goodbye to the departing wrestlers on the floor of the WWE Performance Center after "WWE Raw" went off the air.

"Know that you've [always] got a home here, [and] I wish you the best," Michaels said. "I'm so unbelievably thrilled for every one of you. Every one of you deserves this and you're going to do great."

In his speech, Michaels gave a special shout-out to Blair Davenport, Ilja Dragunov, and Lyra Valkyria for uprooting themselves from their native countries to live in Florida. The WWE Hall of Famer thanked that trio for putting their trust in him and the company before telling the entire group that he hoped he was able to deliver for them.

The group Michaels was talking to consisted of Davenport, Dragunov, Valkyria, Dijak, Ava Raine, and Kiana James. They now join other NXT performers called up over the last several months, including Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, Tiffany Stratton, The Creed Brothers, and more. With so many wrestlers shifted to the main roster, it undeniably puts NXT in a more difficult creative position going forward.

While not an official participant in the annual draft, NXT has become a more common destination for main roster stars looking for a refresh. Tonight marks the second week of the show's Spring Breakin' special, with longtime WWE star Natalya facing Lola Vice in a main event NXT Underground match. Shayna Baszler will also likely make an appearance, and it remains to be seen if any other main roster performers begin appearing on "WWE NXT" in the wake of the draft.