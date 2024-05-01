Newly Drafted WWE Raw Superstar Not Re-Signed With Company

The 2024 WWE Draft is officially in the books, but a contract renewal for one of the "WWE Raw" draftees is reportedly not (yet, anyway).

During this year's WWE Draft, several "WWE NXT" talents were selected to join one of the company's two main roster brands — "Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." While the likes of Blair Davenport and Caremlo Hayes are headed to "SmackDown," Kiana James, Ilja Dragunov, Lyra Valkyria, and Dijak have been assigned to "Raw." Despite being drafted to "Raw" though, a new report has indicated that Dijak's future in WWE is not completely locked in, as his contract is still set to expire in June.

According to Fightful Select, the former Retribution member, as of Tuesday morning, had not yet inked a new deal with WWE nor had he been approached by WWE officials about a potential renewal. Nevertheless, both parties are reportedly expecting a deal to eventually be reached. The report also noted WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels have both personally endorsed Dijak.

In regards to Dijak's upcoming move to "Raw," WWE's creative team has not made concrete plans for him. They have, however, reportedly pitched a few ideas in the lead-up to his call-up on night two of the WWE Draft.

Following the disbanding of the Retribution stable, the former T-Bar returned to the "NXT" brand in November 2022, assuming the in-ring name of Dijak. Since then, Dijak has feuded with the likes of Joe Gacy, Tony D'Angelo, and the aforementioned Ilja Dragunov. Now, Dijak will begin the next chapter of his WWE career with an imminent return to the main roster.

