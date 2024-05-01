WWE Star Tiffany Stratton Says These Two Women Are The Best Wrestlers

Last year, former WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was recognized as the best women's wrestler in the world today, courtesy of Pro Wrestling Illustrated. According to former WWE NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, though, two other names are more than worthy of that same title.

During a recent appearance on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Stratton was asked to identify whom she believed to be the best wrestlers of today. In response, Stratton pointed toward two of WWE's most decorated performers — Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

Stratton, of course, is no stranger to Lynch, as the two feuded over the NXT Women's Championship throughout the month of September. This rivalry ultimately saw Lynch emerge victorious in two key matches, the first of which resulted in Lynch unseating Stratton to claim the NXT Women's Championship. Their second notable encounter occurred at the "WWE NXT" No Mercy premium live event, where Lynch defeated Stratton yet again, but this time, with the added stipulation of Extreme Rules. Following her brief reign as NXT Women's Champion, Lynch now serves as the WWE Women's World Champion on the "WWE Raw" brand.

While Stratton has yet to share a ring with Flair, she has received valuable guidance from the 12-year veteran, specifically in relation to self-doubt. Stratton has also cited Flair as one of her dream opponents and the figure who inspired her to join the professional wrestling industry.

Combined, Flair and Lynch have generated a total of 21 world title reigns in WWE. Unfortunately for Flair, though, visions of her next title reign have had to be put on pause as she is currently sidelined with a serious knee injury.