Why Tony Khan Says It's The 'Perfect Time' For Kenny Omega To Return To AEW

For the first time in 2024, AEW fans will get to see former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega live in-person. Omega has been sidelined since December after being diagnosed with diverticulitis, and there is still no official timetable on when he might be able to wrestle again. Despite his health problems, he will be appearing on the May 1 "AEW Dynamite," which takes place in his hometown of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

AEW President Tony Khan is extremely excited to have Omega back in the company, at least for the time being, as he told former WWE star Mojo Rawley on TMZ Sports that it's the perfect time for Omega to return as both Khan and Omega have mutual enemies. "We have the return of Kenny Omega, and to be honest with you, for me, it's the perfect time for Kenny Omega to come back to AEW," Khan said. "I know Kenny Omega and I probably have some of the same enemies in AEW right now, Kenny Omega was fired by Matthew and Nicholas Jackson out of The Elite last month."

Not only has The Elite fired Omega for, as Matthew Jackson called it, missing important dates for no good reason, but the group has suspended "Hangman" Adam Page without pay, replaced both Omega and Page with Jack Perry and Kazuchika Okada, and on the April 24 "AEW Dynamite," viciously attacked Khan, leaving him in a neck brace and unable to travel to Winnipeg. However, Khan has promised that the power struggle in AEW will be addressed in Winnipeg, and that someone will be temporarily filling in for him onsite since he is too injured to make the trip up north.

Please credit "TMZ Sports" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.