Report Details AEW Revolution 2024 Gate & Turnstile Count

AEW Revolution 2024 has gone down as one of the most successful pay-per-views in the company's history. The March 3 event at the Greensboro Coliseum saw the first match of Will Ospreay's full-time AEW career, the return of Kyle O'Reilly, and the final match of Sting's career, where he ended as one half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions with Darby Allin. While it has already been confirmed that the event surpassed $1 Million in ticket sales, more information has been revealed on just how financially successful the event was.

In response to a public records request, Wrestlenomics was able to discover that the pay-per-view generated exactly $1,025,829.50 in ticket sales, with a net revenue of $951,417.17 after taxes and fees were subtracted. A total of 16,118 tickets were distributed, which is just over 700 less than what was initially announced on the night. Out of those tickets distributed, only 281 were comped, meaning that the average ticket price for the event, including the 'platinum' prices, was $65. By breaking the $1 Million mark, Revolution 2024 becomes the seventh event in AEW history to surpass seven figures after the Double or Nothing, All Out, Grand Slam, and Full Gear events in 2022, and the Forbidden Door and All In pay-per-views in 2023. The 2024 All In event is almost certain to surpass the seven figure mark already, as the show has currently sold over 41,000 tickets.



A turnstile count for the event was also obtained, revealing that the number of tickets scanned was 13,950, which equates to 88% of the 15,387 tickets sold. This is very similar to the turnstile count for All In 2023, which distributed 81,035 tickets, but the turnstile count according to the local government was 72,265, which equates to 89%. According to AEW sources, it is typical for tickets scanned to be anywhere between 80 and 90% of tickets sold.