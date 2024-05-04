WWE Backlash 2024 Full & Final Card

For the first time in WWE history, the country of France will be the host of a premium live event – more specifically, WWE Backlash. This post-WrestleMania 40 premium live event will emanate from the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France, about 3 hours southeast of the country's premiere city of Paris. In total, five matches have been confirmed for the Backlash card, four of which are title defenses.

Fresh off his WrestleMania 40 main event win, newly-crowned Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will defend his title against "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles at WWE Backlash. This particular title match comes after Styles defeated LA Knight in the finals of an eliminator tournament recently held on "WWE SmackDown." For Styles, this will mark his first Undisputed WWE Championship match since the 2024 Royal Rumble, when he, Knight, and Randy Orton challenged the now-former champion Roman Reigns. For Rhodes, Backlash will mark his first-ever televised world title defense in WWE.

In similar fashion, Damian Priest will put his newly-won WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line against "Main Event" Jey Uso. Like Rhodes, Backlash will serve as the platform for his first televised title defense. Meanwhile, Uso approaches his second World Heavyweight Championship opportunity, having fallen short in his previous attempt against Seth Rollins in December 2023.

Elsewhere on the card, WWE Women's Champion Bayley is tasked with facing not one, but two women. Coming off of her respective title win at WrestleMania 40, "The Role Model" was keen on offering a title shot to her long-time friend, Naomi. Tiffany Stratton, on the other hand, asserted that she deserved the championship opportunity instead. As such, Naomi and Stratton then squared off in a number one contender's match, but upon the interference of Nia Jax, it was ruled a no contest. With no decisive victor, "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis later announced that both Naomi and Stratton would challenge Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship.

The WWE women's tag team division will also be showcased on the Backlash card, as Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vie for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, which are currently held by the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane). Finally, in men's tag team action, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens will take on The Bloodline duo of Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga, who made his "SmackDown" debut three weeks ago.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. all weekend for all your WWE Backlash news, including live coverage of the event.