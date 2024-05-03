Cody Rhodes Addresses WWE Raw Exit After Winning Undisputed WWE Championship

Per the rules of the 2024 WWE Draft, the company's current champions (excluding WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Kairi Sane and Asuka) were not eligible to be drafted. As a result, newly-crowned Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes would firmly remain on the "WWE SmackDown" brand, rather than floating between there and the "WWE Raw" brand. During a recent Spaces session on X, Rhodes addressed the reality of departing from "Raw," where he had previously resided for the last two years.

Advertisement

"My Raw exit kind of happened quicker than perhaps I was ready for it to happen," Rhodes said. "And maybe that's the best. The draft is what it is. The rules are set. I'm a SmackDown guy."

As he now looks toward his future on "SmackDown," Rhodes noted that he also looks forward to tackling any and all challenges that come his way. For example, Rhodes referenced his impromptu match with new main roster call-up Carmelo Hayes, which took place on last week's episode of "SmackDown."

Outside of the blue-brand talent, Rhodes is equally eager to wrestle two "Raw" superstars down the line, specifically his former tag team partner Jey Uso and "The Ring General" GUNTHER. Rhodes and GUNTHER notably faced off in the 2023 and 2024 Men's Royal Rumble matches, but have yet to compete in an official singles bout. Similarly, Uso and Rhodes have shared the ring in various multi-man matches, both as partners and opponents, but never one-on-one. Rhodes' former alter-ego, Stardust, on the other hand, battled Uso in a handful of singles matches in 2014.

Advertisement

Eventually, Rhodes would also like to receive closure from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who promised to come back for him following the events of WrestleMania 40.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit X with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.