Kevin Sullivan Addresses AEW Going In 'The NWO Direction'

AEW's most recent main event storyline involving the new Elite, comprised of The Young Bucks, Jack Perry, and Kazuchika Okada, attacking not just a returning, injured Kenny Omega, but AEW President Tony Khan, as well, is getting comparisons to other popular storylines in wrestling history. The angle has been compared to the nWo's Kevin Nash and Scott Hall attacking former WCW executive Eric Bischoff on television. Fellow WCW alum The Taskmaster, Kevin Sullivan, recently spoke about it on his "Tuesday with the Taskmaster" podcast, prior to Omega getting beat down by the stable. He agreed that AEW is seemingly going in the direction of an nWo-like story, but has his concerns.

"Kenny Omega is one of the greatest performers of all time. If he's not ready to take a bump, you've got to be very careful what you do with this angle," Sullivan said. "I mean, what if he gets hurt? Is there a way to do this without huge confrontation ... When [WWE] did the Cody and Roman angle, it was only two slaps until he got him and beat him up. So they were very cautious, I believe, on The Rock getting hurt and everybody in that main event. I'd hate to see Kenny get hurt, and I know people that's had diverticulitis and that's not an easy thing to kick out of."

Sullivan thinks it's possible the nWo-esque storyline could culminate at All In at Wembley Stadium on August 25, and hopefully Omega will be able to work and team up with others for a "Team AEW" versus "Team Elite" angle. He said there does need to be star power there, and said the likes of Bryan Danielson and possibly Chris Jericho would be good to team with Omega. There are 32 episodes of AEW television between "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" before the company's biggest event, and it's unclear if Omega will be cleared to compete.

