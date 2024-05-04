Paul Heyman Issues Dire Warning On WWE SmackDown As Lyon Chants 'We Want Roman'

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens had a bunch of fun on the first ever "RKO Show" on "WWE SmackDown" in Lyon, France, but then it was time to get down to the business of bringing on their guest, Paul Heyman. The raucous Lyon crowd chanted Heyman's signature lines with him on his way to the ring but ultimately, interrupted his approach toward Orton and Owens with chants of "We want Roman," to which Heyman said, "More than you'll ever know, I want Roman too." "The Wiseman" would then get to his point, pleading with The Bloodline's Backlash adversaries to withdraw from the match but of course, Orton and Owens resisted.

Before Heyman could elaborate on saying, "I think the whole world knows, there's only one Tribal Chief," Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga hit the ring and attacked Orton and Owens from behind. Security joined the fray and one of the guards was slammed through an announce table by "The Viper," while the rest of them were taken out by an Owens Swanton Bomb on the outside of the ring.

Earlier in the show in a backstage segment, Heyman admitted to "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis that Roman Reigns did not, in fact, withdraw from the WWE Draft as he had previously stated, but rather that it was Heyman's idea and doing after all. As Sikoa and Tonga establish themselves as a "new" Bloodline of sorts, surely this won't be a forgotten detail as the storyline progresses.

