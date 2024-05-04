Dave Meltzer Assesses The Depth Of The WWE Roster

With the 2024 WWE Draft in the rearview mirror, WWE will be locking their brands after the Backlash Premium Live Event, with both shows getting a refresh. While champions were locked to their specific brands, other stars like Damage CTRL, Sheamus, and Shinsuke Nakamura have all found new homes, while "NXT" talents like Ilja Dragunov, Carmelo Hayes, and Blair Davenport have all received call-ups.

Advertisement

Now that the brands are set to be locked, Dave Meltzer broke down both the "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" rosters in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Starting with the "SmackDown" brand, the biggest points Meltzer made were that thanks to being such an early draft pick, he sees Carmelo Hayes as a strong midcard heel, although he could be considered an undercard heel. He also noted that when she returns, Charlotte Flair will join Bayley, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, and Nia Jax as a main eventer, while Roman Reigns and The Rock will likely join "SmackDown" when they return as Cody Rhodes is the brand's top champion. While they are gone, Meltzer believes that this could be the time for Solo Sikoa to elevate himself into a main event heel.

Advertisement

On the "Raw" brand, Meltzer believes that John Cena could land there if he ever returns, since the "SmackDown" brand would be too crowded at the top. That's not something that the tag team division has a problem with as Meltzer believes there is a balance problem in the "Raw" tag team division, with Authors of Pain being the only male heel duo. However, he can see The Creed Brothers turning at some point. When it comes to the main event scene, Meltzer also believes that it is strong for the men, if a little imbalanced for the women, as he personally sees Liv Morgan as a natural babyface.