AEW Star Cash Wheeler Scheduled For Court Hearing Tomorrow

Daniel "Cash" Wheeler is set to undergo trial for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon beginning later this month, but ahead of that, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion will reportedly appear before a Florida court for a pre-trial hearing tomorrow (via PWInsider).

A pre-trial hearing is a regular occurrence during court proceedings, and it's possible that the case may not proceed after tomorrow if the prosecutor and defense can come to a resolution through a plea deal or some other means. It may also be used as an opportunity for either side to file motions before the actual trial begins.

Wheeler's legal woes stem from an alleged road rage incident said to have taken place last July. The wrestler is accused of brandishing a firearm and pointing it at another driver while on a highway in Florida, with Wheeler pleading not guilty through his attorney on August 3 before eventually turning himself into Orange County authorities on August 17. He was arraigned the following day before posting bond on August 19. In Florida, aggravated assault is a felony that can result in up to five years in prison, five years probation, and/or a $5,000 fine.

Just over a week after posting bond, Wheeler performed alongside his FTR tag team partner Dax Harwood at AEW All In, taking place in London, England. Wheeler and Harwood retained the AEW World Tag Team Championship in a match against the Young Bucks but would later go on to lose the championship to Ricky Starks and Big Bill in October. Since then, FTR has stayed active in AEW, including another match against the Young Bucks at AEW Dynasty in April — the team's most recent appearance.