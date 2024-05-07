Mark Henry & Bully Ray Praise Recent Performances Of Two Bloodline Members In WWE

The Bloodline has undergone some significant changes as of late, with Roman Reigns taking a step back from wrestling following his loss to Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40. In the wake of that event, Solo Sikoa has become the foundational member of The Bloodline, kicking out Jimmy Uso and bringing in Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," hosts Mark Henry and Bully Ray praised Sikoa for his recent work.

"Solo is starting to enter his comfort zone," Henry said. "Solo's expressions are different. Can you tell? The light switch came on."

Bully agreed, pointing out that Sikoa was able to work closely with Reigns and Paul Heyman for more than a year, learning what those two experts had to teach. In addition to Sikoa, Henry praised Heyman for convincingly getting across his hesitancy to commit to this new version of The Bloodline over the last several weeks.

"Paul says so much without saying a word," Henry continued. "He has taught Solo how to do that, and that's what I'm seeing. I'm seeing Solo say things without saying anything."

Henry believes the addition of Tonga and Loa will help Sikoa rise to a higher level of respect, both within The Bloodline as well as in the eyes of WWE fans. Bully compared the onscreen storyline to the way that organized crime works in reality, and the WWE Hall of Famer continued by praising his former ECW boss.

"I love the way Heyman looks at Solo now with genuine fear," Bully said. "As smart as Heyman was, as smart as Roman was, [they] did not expect this kid to come along so quickly. He was nothing but a henchman, he was nothing but a heavy, but now he's positioning himself to take over the family."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.