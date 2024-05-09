Mark Henry & Bully Ray Explain Why WWE Was Right To Pair Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair

WWE Backlash was a great day this past Saturday for Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, as the duo defeated Asuka and Kairi Sane to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. By extension, it was also a great day for Mark Henry, who had a hand in discovering both Belair and Cargill, helping set them on the path to wrestling superstardom.

On Monday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," Henry talked about how proud he was of the duo, and why it was a stroke of genius on WWE's part teaming them together. Henry did give credit to Belair and Cargill on that end, however, noting the duo had wanted to pair up.

"They like each other, they vibe together," Henry said. "And they realize that they're great on their own, but they're really good together, because people can see that they actually enjoy being together. And I saw a video of them walking into the arena together. And they were pulling their bags and they were talking. You know what it reminded me of? It reminded me of me and Dwayne [The Rock] when we came in together.

"We used to come in the building, and we'd be laughing and joking and talking about songs that we heard in the car. And when the older wrestlers brow beat us, we had each other to lean on, to build us up. They're building each other up. They're the support system for each other. And now they're going to learn how to be a tag [team]. And the advice I'm going to give them? Call Bully Ray. Call D-Von. You should call Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy. You should call Christian and Edge [Adam Copeland]. Y'all want to be a great tag team? It just don't happen on your own."

