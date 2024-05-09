Mark Henry & Bully Ray Explain Why WWE Was Right To Pair Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair
WWE Backlash was a great day this past Saturday for Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, as the duo defeated Asuka and Kairi Sane to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. By extension, it was also a great day for Mark Henry, who had a hand in discovering both Belair and Cargill, helping set them on the path to wrestling superstardom.
On Monday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," Henry talked about how proud he was of the duo, and why it was a stroke of genius on WWE's part teaming them together. Henry did give credit to Belair and Cargill on that end, however, noting the duo had wanted to pair up.
"They like each other, they vibe together," Henry said. "And they realize that they're great on their own, but they're really good together, because people can see that they actually enjoy being together. And I saw a video of them walking into the arena together. And they were pulling their bags and they were talking. You know what it reminded me of? It reminded me of me and Dwayne [The Rock] when we came in together.
"We used to come in the building, and we'd be laughing and joking and talking about songs that we heard in the car. And when the older wrestlers brow beat us, we had each other to lean on, to build us up. They're building each other up. They're the support system for each other. And now they're going to learn how to be a tag [team]. And the advice I'm going to give them? Call Bully Ray. Call D-Von. You should call Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy. You should call Christian and Edge [Adam Copeland]. Y'all want to be a great tag team? It just don't happen on your own."
Bully Ray Says Tag Team With Bianca Belair Gives Jade Cargill 'The Best Opportunity To Succeed
Henry's co-host, two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray, also concurred that the Belair/Cargill team was a great idea. His reasoning for it differed from Henry's however, with Bully believing that the team will allow Cargill to grow as a performer, and ultimately get to a place where she can be a top star for WWE as a solo competitor.
"Jade looks the part just as much as anybody else has looked the part in forever," Bully said. "It's like seeing Brock Lesnar for the first time and you're just like 'Holy s**t!' You saw Jade Cargill for the first time, you're like 'Wow, just wow.' Now you bring her in with all this pomp and circumstance and fan fare and this and that, but you still want to give her the best opportunity to succeed. And putting her out there on her own might be a little risky. So how do we protect our investment? We'll put her with Bianca for a little while. Let's let them run together. Let's let her get her legs underneath here. A comfort level. It's a smart way to go about things."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription