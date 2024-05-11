Matt Hardy Discusses WWE WrestleMania Night 2 Segment Between Drew McIntyre, CM Punk

Last month's WWE WrestleMania 40 was full of notable developments, including several title changes across the two nights. One title that changed hands multiple times is the World Heavyweight Championship, with Seth Rollins dropping the belt to Drew McIntyre before a confrontation between McIntyre and CM Punk led to a change of fates. Speaking on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," former AEW and WWE star Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on the segment.

Advertisement

"I thought it was executed perfectly," Hardy said. "The deal with Drew coming out and getting his moment, it was so great because the people who really did feel for him — that he won the title in an empty arena during the pandemic, that he didn't win it from Bobby Lashley, that he didn't win it from Roman — all those people got that moment to enjoy it, for a few minutes."

After defeating Rollins, McIntyre used the opportunity to gloat about his victory, playing into the character development he had been setting up for months. However, Punk launched a surprise attack on McIntyre, allowing Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and win the World Heavyweight Championship. Looking back on the show, Hardy complimented Punk's recent work in WWE before explaining why the entire segment was so effective.

Advertisement

"You elevate a young guy who is hot and ready to be elevated," Hardy continued, referring to Priest. "[It] makes for a great story, on top of that. Now you have Drew and Punk, you have something with Drew and Damian Priest down the road. It [was] just done really well, across the board, and everybody won in that situation."

Hardy did acknowledge that Priest isn't exactly young, as he's older than McIntyre. However, he intended to point out that the company is taking a chance by building a new star.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.