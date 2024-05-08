Mark Henry & Bully Ray Critique Cody Rhodes Vs. AJ Styles From WWE Backlash

WWE had tremendous financial success at Backlash: France this past weekend, which saw Cody Rhodes' first major defense of the Undisputed WWE Championship. AJ Styles was soundly defeated by Rhodes, and on "Busted Open Radio," former World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry said the show's substance, the finish of the main event, in particular, didn't pass muster.

"I watched twice because I was critical of how the finish went. I was not one of the fans that thought the finish felt flat, like some of what I read on the internet, but I did think it was a typical finish. It just didn't seem like Cody was gonna lose." The WWE Hall of Famer didn't feel Rhodes and Styles were able to find a third act twist, like most Bloodline matches, which often involved an Uso. He believes the match coming so soon after Rhodes "finishing his story" at WrestleMania meant Styles had no chance at winning.

"I thought that the finish was what it was. AJ Styles and Cody had a great match ... It was a "A" match and it had a "B" finish because we knew what the outcome was gonna be," Henry said, adamant that some wrestlers just don't have the momentum to be a believable threat. "R-Truth is not gonna beat Cody Rhodes," Henry used as an example. The AEW coach says that a challenger's worth is often made by their narrative momentum. "When we have an "A" finish, it's gonna be because of the story that's been told."

