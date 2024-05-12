AEW's Jeff Jarrett Identifies The 'Star Of The Weekend' From WWE Backlash

One thing that everyone was talking about coming out of WWE Backlash 2024 was the French fans, who many consider being one of the loudest in recent history.

AEW star Jeff Jarrett watched the event and stated on his "My World" podcast that the fans will likely be seen as the stars of the show as international crowds don't get big events as much as the fans in North America do.

"The folks, they're not spoiled, or jaded, or they don't get to have it weekly in their town, and I know ... what's the saying? 'Familiarity breeds contempt' or whatever ... but it just goes to show you just ... the electricity and vibe, and I was telling this story actually early this morning at the gym because it's a buzz, just about the star of the weekend was the crowd. That is a European crowd, and when you do autograph sessions at the big events around the big tentpole events, you'll have folks from all kinds of countries ... all the European countries, those fans that are really, really into it. They are proud of where they're from."

Jarrett believes the French crowd took things to a different level because they knew that the whole world was watching. He noted that the fans probably wanted to prove to everyone around the world why they are the best fans, and why they deserve to get more big events in the future.

At Backlash, Cody Rhodes made his first defense of the Undisputed WWE Championship, Tanga Loa became the latest member of The Bloodline, and new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were crowned in the form of Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

