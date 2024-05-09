ICYMI: Shocking Betrayal On AEW Dynamite — Video

Just weeks after winning the AEW World Championship, Swerve Strickland now faces several groups aligning against him. Last night on "AEW Dynamite," Strickland's former allies in the Mogul Embassy betrayed the champion, joining forces with Christian Cage and The Patriarchy ahead of Strickland vs. Cage at AEW Double or Nothing later this month (via X).

Advertisement

Prince Nana was noticeably absent from last night's show, making his allegiances unclear at this point. Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun, however, made it certain that they were no longer on the side of Strickland by beating the AEW World Champion down as The Patriarchy watched with amusement. The attack culminated with the Gates of Agony putting Strickland through a commentary table.

Last night's attack leaves Strickland notably outnumbered ahead of Double or Nothing, even if Cage and the Gates of Agony move on from Strickland following their assault. The champion will likely be forced to look for some allies to offset Killshot, Nick Wayne, and Shayna Wayne, who will undoubtedly be working to move the odds in favor of Cage.

Advertisement

Double or Nothing is scheduled to take place on May 26 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition to Strickland vs. Cage, the show will include an Anarchy in the Arena match pitting Kazuchika Okada, the Young Bucks, and Jack Perry against Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, and FTR. Other matches set for the pay-per-view include Will Ospreay vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship, "Timeless" Toni Storm defending the AEW Women's World Championship against Serena Deeb, and the in-ring debut of Mercedes Mone as she challenges Willow Nightingale for the AEW TBS Championship.