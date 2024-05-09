Tommy Dreamer Reacts To WWE NXT Main Event Between Chelsea Green & Roxanne Perez

Earlier this week, "WWE NXT" came to a close with Roxanne Perez successfully defending the WWE NXT Women's Championship against main roster star Chelsea Green. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer shared his thoughts on Tuesday's main event, highlighting Green as one of the big reasons why.

"I really, really enjoyed it," Dreamer said. "Roxanne Perez [was] showing [why] she is the NXT Women's Champion. Great match from Chelsea Green. I loved the thread throughout with Chelsea Green having sit-downs with her, Arianna Grace, and Gigi Dolin — [it] was a great thing."

Dreamer believes Green did an excellent job fulfilling her role as a babyface, and on top of that, she and Perez put on a strong, hard-hitting main event match. Having worked with Green during her days in Impact Wrestling, Dreamer said the performer has risen to the top of just about every company she worked in leading to her WWE return, and the former ECW star expects her to continue her ascent in her current home. Since returning to WWE in early 2023, Green has had a consistent presence on TV and held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship for more than 150 days.

"She's always been a really, really good pro wrestler, and her talents really shined [on 'WWE NXT'], though she came up on the short end of the stick," Dreamer continued. "I'm sure we'll see more greatness from her on 'SmackDown.'"

In addition to complimenting Green, Dreamer praised her opponent Perez as well, stating he couldn't say enough good things about the current champion. Given that Green was drafted to "WWE SmackDown" last month, it's safe to assume her "NXT" stint was a brief one, and she and Perez will go their separate ways for the time being.

