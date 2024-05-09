WWE Star LA Knight Has Something To Say About The King Of The Ring Tournament

"The Megastar" of WWE, LA Knight, is involved in his first King of the Ring tournament and is set to take on Santos Escobar Friday night on "WWE SmackDown" in his first shot at making it to the finals in Saudi Arabia later this month. The star posted a video on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday, explaining his thoughts about the tournament. In the caption of the video, Knight said he got "a little fired up" after his match on "SmackDown" in front of the raucous crowd in Lyon, France last week, and it got him thinking about King of the Ring.

Advertisement

"You talk about King of the Ring. Santos Escobar wants to say he's in there. GUNTHER wants to say he's in there... Xavier Woods," Knight said. "Every single person down the lines wants to be the King of the Ring but guess, what, man? You've got a force to go through. You've got this energy to go through and I got to tell you. You talk about LA Knight and you talk about the knight kind of becoming the king. But, I ain't worry about any of that. I don't need to wear a crown to know that I run this."

Got a little fired up after that France crowd on Friday and got me thinkin' about #KingOfTheRing... pic.twitter.com/tSehIDII3a — LA Knight (@RealLAKnight) May 9, 2024

Following his win over AJ Styles in his WrestleMania debut at the event's 40th anniversary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Knight did not have a match on the Backlash card. He was defeated by Styles during a WrestleMania rematch for the chance to get a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship. His last win came in front of the French crowd, when he defeated Angel of Legado del Fantasma.

Advertisement