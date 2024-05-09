WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Reacts To Jerry Lawler's Departure

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Jerry Lawler's contract with WWE had expired, ending his time there after more than 30 years. It was a decision made by the company to let the WWE Hall of Famer go, with Lawler later commenting on the situation by stating that he was having difficulty with commentary after suffering a stroke in 2023.

Speaking on his podcast, "The Hall of Fame," Booker T shared his thoughts on Lawler's departure. According to the "WWE NXT" commentator, it was simply a matter of the wrestling business changing over time.

"I didn't see that coming, ... just because he's been a part of the fabric of WWE for so long," Booker said. "That's just evolution, I think. That's just change. That's something that's gonna happen for just about all of us, of course, but I just feel like probably with the changing of the guard, it probably a little bit sooner than it would've happened."

Booker has no doubts that Lawler will land on his feet, calling the Memphis, Tennessee star a "survivor." Additionally, Booker joked about rumors that Lawler kept stacks of money in a safe throughout his career, implying he won't have to worry about keeping himself afloat without a regular paycheck from WWE.

Following his contract expiration, it's unlikely that Lawler will end up doing commentary elsewhere, with a report emerging that said the WWE Hall of Famer was largely checked out of wrestling following his stroke. Lawler's longtime commentary partner Jim Ross still maintains a position in AEW, but has been working in a reduced role as he looks ahead to retirement in the near future.

