AEW's Jim Ross Reacts To Jerry Lawler's WWE Departure

Earlier this week, reports indicated that Jerry "The King" Lawler's broadcasting contract with WWE had expired this year, though he remains partially associated with the company through the continuation of his WWE Legend's deal. Lawler later confirmed his exit from WWE's commentary team, stating that he had likely already called his match for them. Lawler's former broadcast colleague Jim Ross has since weighed in with his thoughts on this news, suggesting that Lawler may still lend his voice to an event outside of WWE.

"I felt bad about this week's news about Lawler, my [former commentary] partner. I don't think that he and I have worked our last match together. I really don't believe that," Ross said on the latest episode of "Grilling JR." "If nothing else, it'll be at an appearance ... I just think that JR and The King at an appearance is marketable after all these years together. So we'll see how that works out. I'm not saying that he's going to join the staff at AEW whatsoever. I don't have any idea about that and nor do I want to know. It's not my place to hire talent, but I certainly feel in my bones that there'll be opportunities for he and I to work together whether it be on a TV show, a one-off type thing, or certainly some appearances ... We still have great chemistry."

Lawler first joined WWE in 1992 as a full-time wrestler. Over the next decade, however, Lawler's in-ring appearances gradually decreased, as he transitioned into a full-time commentator for the promotion. In his commentary run, Lawler notably worked with the likes of Michael Cole, Byron Saxton, and the aforementioned Jim Ross.

Looking ahead, Lawler recently noted he is still on the road to recovery from a stroke he suffered in February 2023, as well as his March 2024 knee replacement surgery. Despite this, Lawler asserts that his health is an overall good state right now, and thus, allowing him to return to the road.

