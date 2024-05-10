Booker T Assesses WWE Tag Team Of Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill have accomplished an immense amount in their individual careers as a former Royal Rumble winner/multi-time champion and the longest-reigning AEW TBS Champion, respectively. However, since coming together as a tag team, they have proven themselves to be a dominant force and have racked up win after win, most recently becoming the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions by dethroning The Kabuki Warriors at WWE Backlash.

Advertisement

Speaking on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, company legend and "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T shared his thoughts about the pair as a tag team.

"It's a hell of a duo, and to put those two together, it's a win-win situation as far as I'm concerned," Booker said. "You can get so much out of this, and then when they do break up, you can get so much out of that."

Despite being uncertain as to how long he thought WWE would keep Cargill and Belair together, Booker T emphasized the knowledge a performer can gain by being part of a dedicated tag team. He cited his days tagging with his brother Stevie Ray in the earlier days of his career, recalling feeling as though it helped him hone his craft as a performer and his relationship with the audience.

Advertisement

"It's going to help Jade, I think, a whole lot more than it's going to help Bianca, just because Bianca's been the champ already," Booker said. "She's been to the mountaintop, but I really think she can help Jade Cargill so much. That on-the-job training, you can't pay for that experience."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.