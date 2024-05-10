WWE Hall Of Famer Wants Mercedes Mone Heel Turn In AEW, Feud With Babyface Britt Baker

Since arriving to All Elite Wrestling in March, Mercedes Mone has been cast as a babyface (or good guy) character. Her overall mannerisms, however, seem to be more representative of a heel (bad guy), according to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray at least. On a recent episode of "Busted Open After Dark," Ray shared his assessment of Mone's current on-screen character, suggesting that she could benefit from a full-on heel turn in the near future.

"I'd love to see Mercedes give me a different version of what she's giving," Ray said. "I feel like I'm listening to [her former persona of] Sasha Banks, only this CEO version of Sasha Banks with a different name, Mercedes Mone. There's nothing about the woman that comes off as a babyface. She walks, talks, mannerism, tone, inflection, everything is heel. And for her benefit, I hope she turns heel, because I think being a heel is right in Mercedes Mone's wheelhouse."

To seamlessly transition into her heel form, Ray believes Mone could lean into her expansive list of pre-AEW accomplishments, such as headlining WWE WrestleMania and carrying a world championship on multiple occasions. Per Ray's booking vision, Mone could then draw further heat by insinuating that she joined AEW simply to take all of the company's championships and all of the money from the account of AEW President Tony Khan before she left in dramatic fashion.

"Now who would you want to see punch Mercedes in the mouth if she ever said [that]?" Ray continued. "The good news is, you'd want to see any AEW female do that to her. But who would you really like to see do it to her? Who's that one female out there in AEW that we might not have seen in a while? Who's the perfect former face of the place to defend AEW? The good doctor, D. M. D. Britt Baker. How about that, folks? A baby face Britt Baker versus a heel Mercedes Mone."

