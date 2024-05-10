Tommy Dreamer Discusses How AEW Is Positioning Mercedes Mone

Upon her emergence in AEW, a smiling Mercedes Mone warmly embraced the "AEW Dynamite" crowd and promised to create many magical moments with the fans and the AEW women's division. This, of course, seemed exemplary of attributes often associated with that of a babyface character. In recent weeks, however, Mone has adopted some rather heelish mannerisms, such as interrupting Willow Nightingale's TBS Championship celebration and later vowing to steal both Nightingale's title and smile. On an episode of "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer laid out his thoughts on the current positioning of Mone's character in AEW.

"It's been kind of a wait and see with her [if she'll fully turn heel] because she can't wrestle," Dreamer said. "Now, we know when she's going to wrestle, what she's going to do. And I did enjoy her promo [on 'Dynamite' this week]. I also enjoyed that she says she thrives when she is in the ring. And guess what? That's kind of truth. She always has pretty damn good matches. I look forward to that match [against Willow Nightingale]. We love Willow. We're undecided slash not liking Mercedes ... They had a bit of a build that it's best that Mercedes went away, just because if you can't compete right now, why keep showing you? Her build was perfect. And what did she also refer to herself as? A b****. I think we're going to see the CEO be a b**** and all the stuff with the money and all that stuff. You're going to get people in that arena boo her out of the building, and rightfully so."

As Dreamer alluded to, Mone is slated to challenge Nightingale for the TBS Championship at AEW Double or Nothing on May 26. This will mark Mone's first in-ring appearance since May 2023, when an untimely ankle injury resulted in Nightingale claiming the throne as the inaugural NJPW STRONG Women's Champion.

