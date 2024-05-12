Konnan Criticizes AEW President Tony Khan's 'Harvey Weinstein' Comments

Konnan is the latest wrestling personality to share his thoughts on AEW President Tony Khan referring to WWE as the "Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling." Khan appeared on the NFL Network to promote AEW and the Jacksonville Jaguars when he made the comparison, likening his rivals to the former film producer jailed in 2020 for a litany of sexual abuse allegations. His words carried more significance at this stage of time too, with Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis in the midst of legal proceedings under allegations of sex trafficking and WWE accused of being complicit in their actions. Former WWE star Konnan took issue with the comparison, explaining during "Keepin' it 100" that he didn't feel it worked.

"You can't call a company Harvey Weinstein when it was one guy. Maybe two, if that if f***ing [John Laurinaitis] was involved," he said, adding that he didn't know whether Khan's comments could dissuade potential signings, "The thing is, wrestlers are very astute. They're looking to see the landscape who is where, where they can better fit. And some people, they've gotta be looking at AEW and go, 'Look at all the stars they have there. Why would I wanna go there?' I'd rather stay here."

Konnan also took issue with Tony Khan's recent involvement in angle with The Elite, where-in Jack Perry and the Young Bucks both attacked the CEO to close "AEW Dynamite." He said he could see the attack coming from the moment Khan made his way to the ring and he found it underwhelming, further feeling that it had been structured to take a dig at WWE.

"I thought it was like hot shotting. Like, we've gotta do something, let's talk bad about WWE, let's answer them back. Let's do this. That's not gonna get you where you need to go. And it's gonna be a slow backwards climb up."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).