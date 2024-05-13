Swerve Strickand Teases Documentary About Journey To Becoming AEW World Champion

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has been on a roll over the last year or so, with his rise in the promotion culminating with his world championship win at AEW Dynasty. He has revealed that his journey right to the top in the promotion has been filmed and that the documentary will be released soon.

Advertisement

Strickland recently appeared on "Wrestling with Freddie," and disclosed that the Academy Award-winning Lucas Brothers have filmed a lot of content of him, having followed him around right from last year's Full Gear pay-per-view.

"A documentary series is coming out of a whole series from me becoming the first African-American AEW World Champion filmed by the Lucas Brothers. [They're] Great guys. They were there in Dynasty in St. Louis, they've been there at Worlds End, they've been there at Revolution, they've been non-stop since Full Gear. We're still going, we've still got a lot of story to tell," said Strickland.

Strickland defeated Dustin Rhodes at Worlds End but lost his first world title opportunity at Revolution, where Samoa Joe defeated him and "Hangman" Adam Page. After defeating Page at Full Gear, Strickland won his first world title in AEW at Dynasty, getting the win over Joe.

Advertisement

The new world champion also detailed how he has many things going on in his life right now apart from wrestling, with him proudly talking about the popularity of his podcast, "Swerve City Podcast," which has climbed up the charts significantly. He also discussed an upcoming music release and a music video that's going to be launched soon.

Strickland will defend his title on pay-per-view for the first time later this month on AEW Double or Nothing, where he will put the title on the line against former AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage.