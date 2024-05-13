Nic Nemeth Reacts To References In CM Punk's WWE Raw Promo On Drew McIntyre

During last week's "WWE Raw," the ongoing feud between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre continued, with Punk sharing some words for The Scottish Warrior after McIntyre left the building. In the promo, Punk made reference to his AEW scuffle with Jack Perry, calling McIntyre "a choke artist," but saying he was a choke artist in a different way than Punk was.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," former WWE star Nic Nemeth offered his opinion on the promo. While WWE referencing AEW on television might rub some people the wrong way, Nemeth doesn't see an issue with it.

"It was a little dig off to the side," Nemeth said. "That's fine. I think it's totally okay. When you're using another company possibly for a long-term storytelling piece, then it's a little bit more complicated than that."

Nemeth argued that the reference may help inform WWE fans who don't keep up with other wrestling promotions that Punk had kept busy in his time away from the company. However, the prospect of bringing up a rival promotion does come with the difficulty of ensuring the audience doesn't get confused along the way.

"I love little references here and there," Nemeth continued. "As long as it hits, that's cool. If I went on my own and said, 'Vince, I'm adding this line that's making fun of WCW. Too bad, I'm gonna [do] it.' And it doesn't hit. When you come to the back, he'd go, 'You're not talking next week.' And you go, 'Okay, I understand.'"

Whenever a wrestler cuts a promo in front of the audience, especially if they're saying something risky, they're taking a bet on themselves, according to Nemeth. So far, the former Dolph Ziggler believes both Punk and McIntyre are succeeding.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.