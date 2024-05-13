AEW's Max Caster Addresses 'Double-Edged Sword' Of Mentioning WWE

AEW star Max Caster has made a name for himself in AEW by freestyle rapping during The Acclaimed's entrance. Speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Caster was asked about referring to WWE in some of his raps. He admitted that although at times it could be effective to diss or offend the main competitor, sometimes it would also backfire because they were putting more eyes on WWE's product.

"That's a double-edged sword, cause you can get them on some things and it'll be a good burn but you're also putting more light on their product which they don't need it... At a certain point you know, people would say, 'Hey, stop doing that,' and I listened. I really try not to do it anymore because it just creates more eyes on their product and not ours; it makes us seem second rate."

Caster also commented on referencing Vince McMahon during some of his raps and explained how going after the former Chairman was more effective than reacting to WWE's weekly television shows. "Referenced Vince McMahon on I think the very first time that any sort of allegations came out. When he retired I referenced him and that was like news it was 'news news' so I thought you know, that's a little bit better than me saying their TV show, they did this, on their internet show they did this, it's way different."

Elsewhere, Caster explained why he never wants to see ex-WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin in AEW. This comes after he took shots at the veteran on social media after AEW reportedly had talks with the former WWE star.

